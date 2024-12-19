4 hours ago

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress, Kwadwo Twum Boafo, has opined that humility and respect must be the hallmark of the incoming John Dramani Mahama government.

Speaking on Onua TV, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority stated that while it is understandable for members of the NDC to revel in their historic victory in the 2024 elections, it is imperative that they keep their feet on the ground and dedicate themselves to serving Ghanaians diligently.

According to him, while the margin of victory signifies the overwhelming rejection of the NPP by Ghanaians, it is also indicative of the weight of expectations and confidence Ghanaians have in the NDC.

Kwadwo Twum Boafo stated that Ghanaians, by virtue of the December 7 elections, have placed huge confidence in John Dramani Mahama and his incoming government to steer them out of the economic quagmire they have been plunged into by the Akufo-Addo government and that they cannot afford to disappoint.

He therefore wants people who will form part of the Mahama administration to remain humble and eschew pride and corruption in the discharge of their duties.

“If Ghanaians could vote for the NDC candidate at Dome-Kwabenya, which is the NPP's biggest constituency by numbers, then we must be afraid of Ghanaians and respect them. If Ghanaians could vote for an NDC candidate at Dome-Kwabenya, then it is a clear indication of their confidence in John Mahama to save them from the current struggles. We must work with humility and deliver to Ghanaians,” he said.

The comment by the respected NDC figure follows the same path as the caution by President-elect John Dramani Mahama for members of his incoming government to embrace the spirit of humility and modesty.

“And so, just as our colleagues in the NPP might be feeling very pained by their loss, it should serve as a lesson to those of us coming into government that the same stick that Takyi has been beaten with, the Ghanaian people are reserving it for Baah,” he remarked.

“If you’re not prepared to work and serve the people of Ghana diligently, modestly, and with humility, then don’t come,” he said firmly.

In the 2024 presidential race, former President Mahama, who was the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, won the race according to the results declared by the Electoral Commission. He beat 12 other candidates with 56.55% of the total valid votes.

His closest contender, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party, obtained 41.61% of the total valid votes cast.

The NDC has claimed more than a two-thirds majority of the results already declared in the parliamentary race, having won over 180 seats out of 276 available for grabs.