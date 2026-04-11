21 hours ago

Aduana FC forward Emmanuel Marfo has declared that his side are fully focused on winning the MTN FA Cup, insisting there is “no option” but to lift the trophy this season.

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‎Marfo made the statement after scoring in Aduana’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars in their Ghana Premier League Week 29 clash on Friday.

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The attacker played a decisive role as the Dormaa-based club secured all three points, boosting morale ahead of their crucial FA Cup semi-final tie.

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‎“I think in the first half we had a tough match, but when we went into the dressing room, the coach had a talk with us, and we were able to come back and change the game after we switched our tactics,” Marfo said after the match.

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‎“This win is going to boost our confidence for the FA Cup.”

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‎Aduana now turn their attention to a high-stakes semi-final showdown against Nations FC, with Marfo stressing the importance of delivering silverware for their supporters.

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‎“We don’t have any option than to win the FA Cup,” he said. “The only option is to win it for the supporters and the community. We are going to make sure we win the semi-finals.”

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‎The decisive clash is scheduled for 17 April at the Swedru Sports Stadium, where Aduana will be aiming to take a major step towards ending their season on a high.

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‎With confidence building and momentum on their side, Marfo’s message is clear, Aduana are determined to turn ambition into silverware.