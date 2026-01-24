49 minutes ago

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Elections Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, has raised concerns about declining discipline within the party, warning that it is making the NPP less attractive to supporters.

According to him, the party needs a firm National Chairman similar to the leadership style of National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, to restore discipline and cohesion.

Speaking on Asempa FM on Friday, January 23, Mr Osei Owusu said indiscipline within the NPP has contributed to an increasing number of members defecting to the NDC.

“It got to a point where most people are leaving the party to join the NDC, and the numbers keep increasing. So maybe there is someone attracting them,” he said.

He cited Mr Asiedu Nketiah’s leadership as a key factor behind the NDC’s growing appeal, pointing to consistency and firmness as defining traits.

“What I have seen myself is Asiedu Nketiah. He is the one who has made the party attractive. You see the consistency; it’s visible. If you are there and you want to be stubborn, he will deal with you,” he added.

Mr Osei Owusu further suggested that the NPP should consider suspending internal elections for leadership positions and instead identify and appoint a suitable individual capable of leading the party effectively.

“To bring the appeal back, we have to restore discipline. I believe that if we continue with elections, we won’t get the person we need at this time. We should focus on searching for the right person and prepare to put the party in their hands,” he added.

Mr Osei Owusu also named former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko as a suitable candidate to lead the party, describing him as someone capable of restoring discipline and unity.

“If Boakye Agyarko says he will lead the party, I will stop what I am doing and support him. He is the person who can bring the discipline and everything we need right now to bring everyone back to the party,” he said.