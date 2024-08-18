2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called for a mindset shift that will enable Ghanaians to see themselves as capable of doing better than they have achieved.

He believes this mindset will ensure that Ghana can overcome its challenges no matter how daunting.

For him, Ghanaians need to have a mindset of possibilities instead of impossibilities, lamenting that there is a critical lack of a mindset of possibilities that shows in the lack of core values, principles and patriotism.

“We must collectively have a mindset of possibilities and not impossibilities. There is a critical failure of mindset that manifests itself in the absence of core values, patriotism and principles within our society. We need to invigorate the can-do spirit of the Ghanaian to believe that we can even do better than we ever imagined if we put our minds to it.

“For example, our students from Mamfe Girls and Prempeh College have won international robotic competitions against their peers in the US, Germany and South Korea. Dr. Angela Tabiri from Ashaiman was recently crowned “The World’s Most Interesting Mathematician” after a global competition with some of the best mathematicians in the world,” Dr Mahamudu said.

He noted that to ensure that Ghanaian children are socialized to have a mindset of possibilities, a growth mindset curriculum will be introduced in our schools.

“This mindset of possibilities must be inculcated in our children from home and in school. This is why we are going to introduce a growth mindset curriculum to help students build critical skills such as problem solving, risk-taking, opportunity spotting and design thinking,” he revealed.

He promised to build a big tent to accommodate every Ghanaian so that everyone’s talent and resourcefulness would be exploited for the benefit of the country.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, my vision is to create a tent big enough to accommodate every Ghanaian, to tap into the resourcefulness and talents of our people, irrespective of our different ethnic, political and religious backgrounds, to channel our energies into building the kind of country that assures a food self-sufficient, safe, prosperous, and dignified future for all Ghanaians, to create sustainable jobs with meaningful pay for all, and for Ghana to participate fully in the fourth industrial revolution using systems and data,” he assured.