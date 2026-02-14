13 hours ago

Head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has stressed the importance of victory for Accra Hearts of Oak as they prepare to face rivals Asante Kotoko in Sunday’s Super Clash.

The Matchday 22 encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium comes at a crucial point in the title race, with Hearts currently seven points behind league leaders Medeama SC.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Dramani acknowledged the weight of the occasion, describing the rivalry as one that transcends league positions and form.

“Matches involving Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, devoid of the standards, everybody knows the importance of it,” he said. “More importantly, we want to keep the pressure on the league leaders, and so the points at stake are so important to us.”

He added that his players are fully aware of what is required to secure maximum points in Kumasi.

“We are very focused in terms of what to do in order to be able to achieve that standard of gaining three points,” Dramani said.

With kick-off set for 17:00 GMT, the clash promises both intensity and consequence, a historic rivalry renewed, with title ambitions firmly in mind.