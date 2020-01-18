1 hour ago

Former Black Stars trainer James Kwasi Appiah says that the handlers of the senior national team should give other local coaches the chance.

He says as a nation there should always be a succession plan for the handlers of the various national teams by opening the coaching net.

According to Kwasi Appiah he drafted C.K Akunnor on board when Ibrahim Tanko traveled with the Black Meteors for the U-23 Afcon and he needed a competent replacement.

He scoured the whole of Ghana and realized that C.K Akonnor was ripe and the best candidate for the job that is why he brought him on board.

The former Black Stars trainer spoke in an interview with Kumasi based Fox Fm about a wide range of issues.

"I personally believe as a nation we need to have a succession plan for our players and coaches, we have to give other coaches opportunity to come close to the national teams so that when one coach is going, we get a good replacement".

"At a point Tanko had a tournament with the Meteors and I looked around and I realised it's CK [Akonnor] who had coached Eleven Wise, Ashgold, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko and has the experience, so I decided to bring him on board."

"I had a succession plan for the players and coaches to be available whenever we need one. The issue of someone is coming to replace me is not an issue, the most important thing is whether the nation has competent coaches to takeover whenever we need one" he added.