3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party's Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, has praised President Nana Akufo-Addo's economic management, citing significant growth despite external shocks like COVID-19.

In an interview with Citi FM, Ahiagbah highlighted Ghana's economic progress under Akufo-Addo's leadership, with the second quarter recording 5.8% growth and approximately 7% in the current quarter.

Ahiagbah attributed this growth to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government's effective economic policies, which have revived the economy after initial challenges.

He emphasized that the NPP didn't shy away from discussing economic difficulties during the campaign, acknowledging the hardships while showcasing their plans for improvement.

Ahiagbah expressed optimism for accelerated economic growth in 2025, building on the momentum established during Akufo-Addo's tenure.TAkhe NPP's economic vision aims to transform Ghana's economy through strategic investments and innovative reforms.