4 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly rejected the re-collated parliamentary election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The re-collation process, which took place at the EC’s Greater Accra Regional office on Saturday, December 21, saw five out of nine parliamentary results declared in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement issued by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party described the declaration as “illegal, manipulated, and a betrayal of Ghana’s democratic principles.”

The NDC accused the EC, under the leadership of Jean Mensa, of undermining the integrity of the electoral process and failing to deliver on its mandate to serve the people impartially.

“The NDC strongly condemns these undemocratic practices and reminds all involved that electoral crimes have no expiry date and that the date of reckoning will come,” the statement read in part.

According to the NDC, the EC’s actions represent an “assault on democracy,” facilitated by alleged collusion with the police and military.

The party condemned what it called an “unholy alliance” that has led to the unlawful manipulation of results and the disenfranchisement of voters. The NDC believes these actions are part of a deliberate effort to destabilize the nation for political gain.

However, the party said under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC is committed to defending and protecting Ghana’s democracy.

“We commend our rank and file for heeding our call to maintain peace and avoid confrontation with security forces deployed to intimidate and oppress innocent citizens,” the statement added.

The NDC also expressed disappointment in the silence of bodies like the National Peace Council, criticizing their failure to intervene amid the ongoing crisis. The party further pointed out the EC’s disregard for a Stay of Execution order served against them, calling it a clear violation of the rule of law.

The NDC reaffirmed its readiness to pursue all legal and democratic avenues to ensure justice and protect Ghana’s democratic legacy.

“We remain unwavering in our commitment to restoring the dignity of Ghana’s electoral process and ensuring that the voices of Ghanaians, as heard on December 7th, are respected and upheld. Together, we will protect the principles of democracy and secure a brighter future for our nation.”