55 minutes ago

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate, has issued a heartfelt statement following the party's defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a letter dated December 11, 2024, Dr. Prempeh, affectionately known as NAPO, expressed sincere gratitude to Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve.

Dr. Prempeh acknowledged the election's outcome, emphasizing the party's respect for the people's verdict. "We didn't anticipate this result, but we honor the Ghanaian people's decision," he stated. With humility, he pledged to work collaboratively to address shortcomings.

Dr. Prempeh thanked Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, for nominating him as running mate, and the NPP leadership for their overwhelming support. He emphasized the need for honest reflection on the electoral verdict to emerge stronger.

He encouraged party members to remain resilient and strong, conveying confidence in the NPP's ability to regain Ghanaians' trust and affection.

His message concluded with gratitude to God and blessings for Ghana and the NPP.