2 hours ago

Atick Yakubu, a National Youth Organizer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched an ambitious initiative dubbed Project 400,000 aimed at expanding the party’s Youth Wing and bringing more young people on board.

He announced the project during a strategic meeting with youth activists in the Ashanti Region, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in strengthening the party’s grassroots base.

Project 400,000 is a structured plan designed to energize the NPP Youth Wing from the national level down to polling stations. It introduces a National Youth Wing Council, Regional and Constituency Working Committees, and Polling Station Working Committees to ensure effective youth mobilization.

With 40,970 polling station youth Organisers nationwide, this approach is expected to expand the Youth Wing’s base to over 409,760 active members, who will collectively work to mobilise young voters for the party .

To effectively capture and mobilize the youth, Project 400,000 includes strategic engagement methods such as periodic messaging to educate and inform young voters on key national issues. This initiative is expected to influence over 10 million young people across the country, reinforcing the NPP’s appeal to the youth.

Speaking at the meeting, Atick Yakubu stressed the need for an expanded and energized youth movement. “The future of our party depends on a strong and united youth front. Project 400,000 is about bringing more young people on board and building a movement that will secure victory for the NPP,” he stated.

As Atick continues to campaign for the National Youth Organizer position, Project 400,000 has positioned him as a candidate with a clear and structured vision for growing the NPP’s youth base. His ability to execute this ambitious plan will be closely monitored as he rallies young people behind the party’s cause.