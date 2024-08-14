2 hours ago

Media personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, has called for a law that would imprison politicians who lie.

He referenced an initiative in Wales where the government is working on legislation to ban any politician or high-ranking public servant who lies from holding public office for life.

KKD argued that in Ghana, simply banning dishonest politicians from public service is insufficient.

He explained that even if politicians are banned for unethical practices, corruption, or nepotism, they often continue to live comfortably after leaving office, having profited from their misconduct.

Mr. Darkwah said that more stringent measures, such as imprisonment, are necessary to hold them accountable.

Speaking on JoyNews AM show, KKD said, “We must look at the possibility of enacting something on our law books so that those who lie in high office, those who lie in positions of public authority actually go to jail.”

Mr Darkwah noted that, people should choose a profession where they have the necessary skills, competence, and humanity to practice.

KKD added that while some brilliant individuals may choose to play football instead of becoming auditors, those who do choose to be auditors must ensure their work environment is as clean and transparent as Singaporean politics.

He further added that if they cannot uphold these standards, they should consider a different profession.

Mr Darkwah noted that if a medical doctor acts unethically, the Medical Council can revoke their license to practise, but there is no similar accountability mechanism for politicians.

“And even if he (the politician) has stolen in the previous government, when the government he serves or the party he serves comes back, he gets yet another position again. There are over 31,000,000 people in Ghana if one of you is a liar, it would eventually lead to thievery because all deceit leads to greater and worse things.”