19 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has slammed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Buanom for presiding over the killings and maiming of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He has accused the IGP of sitting aloof and allowing his men to kill supporters of the NDC who are protecting their ballots from been stolen by the ruling NPP.

General Mosquito made this announcement in a an emergency press conference that is currently ongoing by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He revealed that the IGP called him on Wednesday to seek permission to enter their party offices to retrieve their metal barricade.

"The IGP called me that the Police wanted to come and take a metal barricade belonging to the Police that has been taken by the supporters of the NDC."

"I told him that since it is not video call I don't believe it is the IGP that is calling me and I asked him when did he realize that I was the General Secretary of the NDC when they were killing nine people in Techiman South, killing people in Ablemkuma."

"I told him you are sounding like a vigilante leader of a political party"

"We the people of Bono Ahafo are shamed of you because all the killings are happening in you backyard.

"You have forgotten to follow your stomach or your conscience so I tried calling him this morning when another death had occurred but he did not pick," he added.