Veteran Ghanaian Gospel group, Tagoe Sisters, has shared their survival story.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, monitored by Zionfelix.net, the twins recalled how they managed to soar through life some years ago.

Recounting their struggles, they disclosed that at a point in their lives, they had to mix mortar at construction sites just to survive.

They also worked at quarry sites, one of which has been transformed into the new Achimota station.

Tagoe Sisters said they have to undertake such jobs, including carrying sand and blocks to survive during their school days.

These experiences happened while living with their adopted father, Nana Ekumfi Ameyaw.

They also disclosed how the name 'Tagoe Sisters' came about.

Watch the video below: