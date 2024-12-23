3 hours ago

Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel, Assemblies of God, Ghana, has called on the new National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to focus on building the country rather than witch-hunting corrupt officials.

According to him, if the new administration focuses on catching people for corrupt deeds, it won't solve the major problem of the populace, which is hunger.

He called on the leadership led by President-elect John Mahama to focus on the economy and how to reduce the dollar rate to the Ghanaian cedi to relieve the citizens' burdens.

His comment comes after President-elect John Mahama announced a preparatory team, chaired by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to set the pace for the implementation of his initiative, Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), aimed at retrieving state funds looted under the outgoing Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, December 22, 2024, he stated, "We voted them out because they wanted to make people poor. If the next government also tries it… I am not a politician or a member of any party. But anybody whose leadership does not end up with the well-being of the people will wake up and laugh at the wrong side of their mouth."

He continued, "I have seen the new people also making 'Let's catch people' efforts. My friend, take your time. We didn't vote for you to be catching people.

"We want the economy well. That is why you said you want to come to power. Catching somebody will not bring money into my pocket, so stay focused. Catching people is not our business. Bring the dollar down; you said you will do it; do it now."