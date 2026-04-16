1 hour ago

Head coach of Medeama SC, Ibrahim Tanko, says his side is fully focused on reaching the MTN FA Cup final as they prepare to face Dreams FC in their semi-final clash.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tanko stressed the importance of the competition and the level of preparation within his squad.

“We are preparing very well. This is a different competition, the MTN FA Cup. We are in the semi-finals and we want to reach the finals, so definitely we are preparing very well so that we will achieve our aim,” he said.

Medeama have been one of the standout sides this season, currently leading the league while also competing strongly in the domestic cup. Tanko believes his team must remain ambitious across all competitions.

“We are competing in any cup that is available. We are first in the league and playing in the FA Cup semi-finals, so definitely we are going to do everything possible to reach the finals,” he added.

The winner of the tie will advance to the final, where they will face either Aduana FC or Nations FC.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT on Saturday.