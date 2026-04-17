7 hours ago

The chief executive of Aduana FC, Collins Atta Poku, has pledged that the club will fight to win the MTN FA Cup in honour of their late colleague Dominic Frimpong, who died following a violent attack on the team’s bus.

Speaking in an interview with MoTV, Mr Atta Poku revealed that Frimpong had, shortly before his death, sent him a light-hearted voice note urging success.

“He jokingly told me that if Aduana FC don’t win the FA Cup, I should sack all the players,” he said. “We have to do it for him.”

Frimpong lost his life after the club’s bus was attacked while returning from a Ghana Premier League match, an incident that has shocked the country’s football community and renewed concerns about safety in the sport.

Mr Atta Poku described the tragedy as a defining moment for the club, saying it has strengthened their resolve both on and off the pitch.

“This is no longer just about football,” he said. “It’s about honour, about remembering someone who was part of our family.”

The Aduana FC CEO also set out an ambitious long-term vision, drawing inspiration from African football giants TP Mazembe.

“I want to take Aduana to the level of TP Mazembe during their era of dominance in African football,” he said. “And we will get there.”

As Aduana FC continue their FA Cup campaign, the club carries not only sporting ambition but also the weight of tribute, determined to turn grief into motivation in memory of a colleague whose final message now echoes as a call to victory.