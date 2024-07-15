3 hours ago

Four individuals currently in police custody have refuted allegations of being armed robbers, despite a prior viral video in which they claimed to be part of a criminal gang.

The suspects have since released a rebuttal video apologising to Ghanaians and retracting their initial statements.

The initial video, which gained significant attention on social media, featured the individuals self-identifying as members of the 'Night Hunters' Gang and threatening harm to anyone they encountered at night.

The men: Isaac Ampong, alias Bullet; Emmanuel Buah, alias Network; Festus Agyei; and Asaana Isaac, have now clarified that their earlier claims were influenced by intoxication following a birthday party.

In the apology video, the suspects expressed remorse for their actions.

"We retract whatever we said in the video. We didn’t mean anything. We posted the video on TikTok for views and likes," one of the suspects said remorsefully.

Another added, “We went to a birthday party and got drunk, so whatever we said, we didn’t mean it. Please, we are not armed robbers. Forgive us for our statements.”

The suspects were seen kneeling in the apology video, pleading for forgiveness from the public and asserting that they had no intentions of committing any crimes.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of the four young men, stating, “On 12th July 2024, four suspects seen in a viral video threatening to harm anyone they encounter at night were arrested.

“The suspects, Isaac Ampong alias Bullet, Emmanuel Buah alias Network, Festus Agyei, and Asaana Isaac, are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation. We wish to assure the public that all the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.”