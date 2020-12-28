2 hours ago

Talk of one state institution that has been heavily criticized by Ghanaians especially before and during the 2020 general elections and that will be the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The Commission has been bashed for its poor performance in terms of its mandate to educate the public on concerning issues.

However, the NCCE has debunked such assertions having reiterated that the Commission is not funded as it should.

According to the chairperson of the NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah, it was during the era of former President John Agyekum Kufour that the Commission was well supported in terms of logistics.

Speaking exclusively to Emefa Apaw on The Probe show on Joy News, she revealed that the Kufour led administration did well to provide lots of logistics to aid the Commission in the execution of its mandates.

The next administration that provided support in terms of logistics according to Josephine Nkrumah was the Atta Mills led government.

She said apart from these two administrations, much has not been seen from the remaining ones in terms of logistics.

She touched on how the NCCE is much affected without logistics as according to her, the logistics are essential in the duties of its staff.

Nonetheless, she indicated the commission is poised to educate the public and has been very pivotal in the success of the 2020 elections.