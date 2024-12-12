1 hour ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed unwavering confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will triumph over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 general elections.

Speaking to NPP members, Bawumia emphasized the party’s resilience and determination to secure another victory, despite the challenges that lie ahead.

Addressing party supporters, Bawumia underscored the importance of unity and strategic planning, encouraging members to rally behind the party’s vision and leadership.

He noted that the NPP’s previous successes, including their leadership under President Akufo-Addo, have positioned the party as a formidable force in Ghanaian politics.

Bawumia’s statement reflects his deep belief in the NPP’s political future and his confidence in the party’s ability to outmaneuver the NDC in 2028.

With his strong position within the NPP, Bawumia is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the party’s campaign strategy as the 2028 elections approach.

As the race for leadership heats up, Bawumia’s declaration has fueled expectations within the NPP camp, solidifying his commitment to securing a continued mandate for the party.