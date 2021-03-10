2 hours ago

Ghana is racing against time to establish at least 14 treatment centres across the country for the proper disposal of medical waste, Daily Mail GH has reported.

The move, according to President Akufo-Addo, has been necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant vaccination exercise currently ongoing in Ghana.

Ghanaians are being vaccinated to help curb the spread of the virus among the populace.

Delivering his 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, March 9, the President noted that the move is being done to ensure the management of extremely hazardous waste after the vaccination exercise.

“Government is also mindful of the problem associated with vaccinations. And that is how we dispose of used PPE, vials, needles, and syringes that are being used in the vaccination exercise. The government is collaborating with the private sector 14 medical waste treatment facilities across the country to address once and for all the safe disposal of medical waste”.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Government of Ghana and some private investors.