The Ghana Police Service has said it will no longer tolerate attacks on its officers and will also ensure that anyone who assaults any personnel is dealt with in accordance with the law.

Director-General of Public Affairs, DSP Sheila Abayie-Buckman in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News said the attacks have become one too many and the time to act is now.

“We want the public to know that this impunity against police officers will not be countenanced. If we cannot protect ourselves then we cannot do our work so whatever legal means available will be explored to protect the officers.

“Any person who touches police officers should know that they will not go scot-free,” she added.

In just one week, two officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) and one police officer have been attacked in the Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta Regions.

In Accra, Sergeant Moses Appiah was killed after the commercial bus driver he had stopped in an attempt to flee, ran over him.

The driver is still on the run.

Another officer has sustained injuries after the taxi driver he stopped sped off, almost knocking him down in the Eastern Region.

In an attempt to prevent being crushed to death, the officer in a video circulated on social media was seen clinging tightly to the bonnet of a moving taxi at the peril of his life.

In the Volta Region, angry residents at Kalakpa charged on police personnel and officers from the Forestry Commission after they arrested some persons for illegally felling Rosewood.

The mob after attacking the officers and inflicting machete wounds on them released two of the men who had been handcuffed for engaging in the illegality.

But DSP Abayie-Buckman says enough is enough.

She said even if the officers had flouted their modus operandi, the public has no right to take the law into their own hands and attack them.

“There is no justification for harming a police officer in any manner, let alone kill them. Even if the police officer fails to follow any procedure, the person should not take it as an opportunity to harm the officer.



“The job is high risk and a difficult one and if citizens who are supposed to support us will not do that but harm us, this will be terrible,” she lamented.

She indicated that the Police Administration and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is worried about the trend and is bent at making sure that officers are protected and perpetrators are brought to book. Source: myjoyonline.com