4 hours ago

A pressure group known as the Concerned Importers of Vehicles has threatened to march to the Jubilee House over what it claims is the continued manipulation of the ages of imported vehicles at Ghana’s ports.

The group alleges that although regulations exist to prevent the practice, some importers are still able to alter the manufacturing years of vehicles brought in from countries such as Japan and Dubai in order to avoid penalties on over-aged vehicles.

Addressing the media on January 25, 2026, a leading member of the group, Fredericka Ackah, said importers were assured in 2025 that the ages of vehicles imported from the two countries would no longer be altered. However, she said the practice persists, benefiting a few individuals.

“Last year, we were told that vehicles imported from Japan and Dubai would no longer have their ages reduced, yet it is still happening. A colleague recently brought in vehicles from Japan; some had their ages reduced while others did not,” she said.

According to her, the inconsistencies have created confusion among importers and opened the door to corrupt practices at the ports.

Ackah warned that the group would escalate the matter to the Presidency if authorities fail to act swiftly.

“If the Commissioner does not take action, we will storm the Jubilee House to report what is happening at the Ports and Harbours,” she cautioned.

She alleged that vehicles manufactured in 2007 or 2008 are sometimes altered to reflect later years such as 2011 or 2013, enabling importers to bypass penalties imposed on over-aged vehicles.

The group has called on the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to strengthen checks at the ports to curb the practice.

“There is widespread confusion. Once people realise vehicle ages can be reduced, they will seek out those who can do it for them just to avoid the over-age penalty. The DVLA must be vigilant and thoroughly inspect any vehicle suspected to have had its age altered,” Ackah added.

She also disclosed that the group is in possession of documents supporting claims that the ages of some imported vehicles have been tampered with.

Ghana currently prohibits the importation of salvaged vehicles and used vehicles older than ten years under the Customs (Amendment) Act, 2020. The law, passed by Parliament in March 2020 and assented to by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 30, 2020, took effect in October 2020.

The restriction is aimed at encouraging the use of locally manufactured or assembled vehicles. It also offers import-duty rebates to companies that establish vehicle manufacturing or assembly plants in Ghana as part of efforts to promote industrialisation and job creation.