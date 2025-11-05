2 hours ago

Residents of Bompata in the Asante Akim District of the Ashanti Region have firmly opposed any form of mining activity within their community.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, community members reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the environment for future generations and urged other communities to take similar stands against environmentally destructive mining practices.

They stated that no individual or company would be permitted to prospect or mine for gold in the area, citing the devastating impact of illegal mining known locally as galamsey in other parts of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, spokesperson Joseph Baah said the community is determined to safeguard its environment and livelihoods.

“Our position is based on the serious environmental, social, and health consequences that mining has caused in other parts of the country. We will not allow mining in our community,” he declared.

“Our specific concern includes, but is not limited to, the destruction of farm lands, vegetation, and forest resources, which threatens our livelihood.”

He appealed to the government and relevant authorities to respect the community’s decision and ensure that no mining permits are issued for operations in the area.