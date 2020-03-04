56 minutes ago

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, George Amoako says they will put into force the code of conduct for Black Stars players in order to weed out indiscipline from the Stars camp.

Ghana has for years battled with countless issues of indiscipline, insubordination and even mutiny at a point in the Black Stars camp.

Addressing the press after the Black Stars coached announced his 23 man squad for the Afcon qualifier double header against Sudan, he emphasized that they will not countenance indiscipline this time from the players at Black Stars camp.

“The management committee will want to look at things seriously going forward and especially with player comportment, player discipline, and in fact discipline in the Black Stars in its entirety”.

“So the code of conduct for becoming a Black Star player is going to be put into force. This is what we are working on seriously and when the boys assemble for the first assignment against Sudan they will be briefed and they will be made to admit and conform to the code of conduct”, the Kotoko CEO added.