4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak will officially respond to the Ghana Football Association’s disciplinary charges following incidents in their 1–0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on Matchday 9 at the Accra Sports Stadium, according to Communications Director Kwame Opare Addo.

The GFA charged defender Hussein Mohammed with attempted assault on match officials, while the club faces additional sanctions for failing to control its supporters during and after the heated Super Clash.

“We will look at the charge and respond appropriately,” Opare Addo told Asempa FM.

“If apology is part of the response, so shall it be.”

What’s at Stake



Player charge: Hussein Mohammed faces possible suspension or fine



Club charge: Hearts risk financial penalties or stadium sanctions



Deadline: Response due by Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Seated on 6th position on the log with 16 points, Accra Hearts of Oak will be battling it out against Swedru All Blacks in the Matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 16.

The defeat ended Hearts’ unbeaten run, and the club now turns its focus to Matchday 10 at the Swedru Sports Stadium this weekend.