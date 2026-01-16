3 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has assured Ghanaians that every cedi misused under public office will be retrieved, as he embarked on a thank you tour of parts of the Bono East Region following the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing chiefs, party supporters and residents in the Bono East and West areas, including Atebubu Amantin, Asiedu Nketia said the NDC would remain faithful to the promises it made during the campaign, stressing integrity, discipline and honest leadership as the core values that would guide the next government.

He said the tour was to fulfil a pledge he made during the campaign to return and personally thank the people if they gave the NDC their mandate at both the presidential and parliamentary levels. According to him, the strong support from traditional leaders and the party base was a clear sign of trust that must not be betrayed.

“We promised that if you voted for us, we would come back to say thank you, and today we are here. We also promised accountability, and we will retrieve every cedi from anyone who has misused the money of the Ghanaian people,” he told supporters.

The visit drew participation from Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the far eastern part of the Bono East Region, as well as the Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, who expressed appreciation for the National Chairman’s presence and message.

Mr Owusu Antwi said the thank you tour was a clear signal that the NDC government intended to focus attention on neglected communities in the region. He assured residents of Atebubu Amantin, Sene East and West, and Pru East and West that the government would prioritise development in the area.

He outlined plans to improve road networks, extend electricity to underserved communities, strengthen security, address poor water systems and enhance access to quality education, including the establishment of tertiary institutions.

According to the Regional Minister, the government recognises the development challenges in the far eastern corridor of the region and is committed to ensuring that the people feel the impact of the NDC’s victory through visible and inclusive development.