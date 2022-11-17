34 minutes ago

Lydia Forson has gotten netizens talking with a post she shared on social media about Africans’ roles during the colonial era.

According to the actress on Twitter, people will someday come to realize why leaders plan to keep their subordinates poor.

She added that only racist people hurriedly shift blame when it comes to poor leadership and governance.

"We don’t talk enough about the role Africans played in the slave trade, only because racists will jump at anything to shift blame.

"But someday we’re going to have, to understand why our leaders keep us in poverty. There are many who benefit from our underdevelopment, many!" she said.

Her post somehow got netizens who shared her sentiments to react and share their views.

In some social media reactions, a user said, "Africans always blame their woes and misfortune on external occurrences or events ignoring the part they played in the outcome.

"We're the cause of our own problems. For instance, taking money from some foreigners to pave way for them to adventure into heinous activities."

Another added, "True, there is a place in Ghana where it is a taboo to talk about the involvement of the locals in the slave trade."

"It is only he that cannot find a solution to a problem, that blames his past for his failures but a problem-solving mind worries not of who or what caused the problem, rather ponders daily and find a solution. America was colonised but I'm yet to hear them mention it in a conversation," a third added.