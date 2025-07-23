1 hour ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has backed the Black Queens to recover from their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinal disappointment, expressing confidence that the team will soon lift the continental trophy.

Ghana were eliminated on penalties by host nation Morocco on Tuesday night in Rabat after a tense 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, losing 4-2 on penalties and ending their bid for a historic first WAFCON title. Despite the painful exit, Okraku believes the Queens are on the cusp of greatness and will return stronger.

“We will soon be champions if we build on this!” Okraku wrote in a Facebook post moments after the final whistle, urging fans and stakeholders to support the team’s progress.

The Black Queens, making their first WAFCON appearance in seven years, took the lead in the opening half through Gotham FC midfielder Stella Nyamekye. However, Morocco capitalised on a defensive error early in the second half, with Sakina Ouzraoui drawing the hosts level.

Ghana had opportunities to restore their lead during extra time, with Evelyn Badu and Alice Kusi both coming close. But with no winner after 120 minutes, the match was decided by penalties. Badu and Comfort Yeboah failed to convert their spot-kicks, handing Morocco a 4-2 win in the shootout.

Despite the heartbreak, the Queens have received widespread praise for their performance, with fans, pundits, and government officials applauding their renewed fighting spirit and competitive edge.

Okraku’s remarks reflect growing optimism about the direction of women’s football in Ghana under head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegre. The Swedish tactician has overseen a notable transformation of the team, blending youth and experience to produce a cohesive unit that has recaptured the imagination of fans.

This year’s campaign marked Ghana’s best finish since 2016 and only the third time the team has reached the semifinals since the competition’s inception. The current squad features breakout stars like Nyamekye, Grace Asantewaa, and Josephine Bonsu, who have shown maturity and resilience on the big stage.

“Our women’s football is back,” Okraku added, underlining the GFA’s commitment to continued investment in the women’s game. “This performance must serve as a foundation for future success.”

The Black Queens now shift focus to Saturday’s third-place match against reigning champions South Africa. While the ultimate prize may have slipped away, a win would mark Ghana’s first WAFCON medal since 2006 — a symbolic reward for a team that has battled adversity and exceeded expectations.

Kim Lars Bjorkegren is expected to rotate his squad slightly but remains focused on ending the campaign on a high note.

“Our journey is not over,” she told the media. “We have a chance to give Ghanaians something to celebrate, and the players are determined to fight until the last whistle.”

As the dust settles on Tuesday’s emotional loss, Kurt Okraku’s message serves as both consolation and rallying call — that this generation of Black Queens is destined for greatness.