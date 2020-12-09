1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice that it will not give room for the Electoral Commission (EC) to tamper with the 2020 presidential and parliamentary results.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the General Secretary of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of trying to steal five parliamentary seats with state-sponsored gun violence.

He indicated that the party has its own certified pink sheets with which it is tracking the results and “will not allow the EC to change the results.”

The Director of Operations of the NDC’s 2020 campaign, Larry Gbevlo Lartey further stressed the party’s resolve not to tolerate any attempts by the election management body to “undermine the will of the people.”

“At this stage, we should be talking about the transparency and credibility of elections. And anything that seeks to undermine this, we should all abhor. Our support base will not accept a situation where the results will be undermined. We have all agreed on how these elections should be conducted.”

“Nowhere was it said that soldiers will be required at the collation centres and polling stations. If soldiers can shoot a man at Savelugu, then you can imagine the amount of pressure coming in. This is just an election. And the results can be tracked. Our military should be professional and stay out of the election. The law prescribes how the results should be declared.”

The NDC insists that it has won 140 parliamentary seats thus having a hold of Ghana’s law-making house; a claim disputed by the governing New Patriotic Party.

“Going by our internal checks, the NDC has won 140 parliamentary seats, and we are on course to winning the presidency. There is a lot of pressure on people like me to ensure that this does not happen. There is so much tension brewing because of the illegality. Any attempt to steal this election will lead to grave consequences and nobody will like it,” Gbevlo Lartey warned.

The EC has not officially announced the winner of the presidential election.

In an announcement, Jean Mensah, the Chairperson of the EC, said they had received the results of 14 out of the 16 regions.

The EC has confirmed 7 of the results received from those regions.

Citifmonline