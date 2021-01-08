4 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will not recognise Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana.

The party maintains that until the Supreme Court clears him of all wrongdoing, the NDC will not accord him any respect.

The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah at a press briefing in Accra on Friday, January 8, 2021, said: “notwithstanding the inauguration of Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana, the NDC shall not recognise Mr. Akufo-Addo as the legitimate President of the Republic of Ghana until all the issues surrounding his flawed election are satisfactorily resolved.”

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, and the party’s Members of Parliament boycotted the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo yesterday, January 7, 2021.

This action is believed to be in protest of the outcome of the general election which they claimed was rigged.

The NDC has failed to accept the outcome of the 2020 general elections, alleging malfeasance in the polls.

Mr. Mahama has filed an election petition in court seeking among others a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

NDC MPs in December 2020 also marched to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) to petition the electoral management body over their disagreement with the results of the polls.

The Caucus has asked the EC to re-collate the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the 266 polling stations.

Citinewsroom