4 days ago

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned against the misuse of state resources, stressing that his government will not tolerate waste, indiscipline, or the abuse of assets meant for national security.

He gave the warning on Thursday, January 8, while handing over 100 pickup vehicles to the Ghana Police Service at the Police Headquarters.

The President emphasised that all resources allocated to the security services must produce measurable benefits for the Ghanaian people.

“We won’t tolerate misuse, waste, or indiscipline,” President Mahama said. “Every resource provided for national security must deliver real value to the Ghanaian people.”

He noted that while the government is committed to enhancing the capacity of the security services, this commitment is inseparable from high standards of professionalism and accountability.

“As we strengthen capacity, we are equally committed to professionalism and accountability,” he added.

President Mahama further stressed that improving national security goes beyond the provision of equipment and logistics and must be anchored in responsible use of resources, ethical conduct, and discipline within the security services.

He said the government remains determined to protect public resources and ensure that investments in national security translate into improved public safety and national stability.