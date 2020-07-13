11 minutes ago

Ashitey Ollenu was on the Asante Kotoko bus that crushed into a stationary vehicle that fateful night on the 12th July 2020 on the Accra Kumasi highway.

That accident killed the then deputy equipment officer of the club, Mr Asare with several players and officials of the club sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Even till now some players and staff claim they are still suffering the effects of that gruesome crush some three years ago.

According to Ashitey Ollenu who joined Kotoko from fierce rivals Hearts of Oak as a free agent if they had perished in that accident they would have died a senseless death as till now they have not been given a penny three years on.

Ollenu asserts that what Kotoko could do to him was to place him on the transfer list after that unfortunate accident and admits his career has never been the same after that accident.

Last Sunday was three years since the ill fated accident, speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma Fm , the speedster intimate.

"We would have died a stupid death if we had died in that accident, Ghanaian players should learn from it, when you get the opportunity to travel outside, don't take it for granted".

"I am disappointed because it has affected my career. The sad aspect is that Kotoko transferred us from the club after the accident."

"We have not received a penny from Kotoko" he lamented.

Ashitey Ollenu was among one of the worst hit players as he suffered broken ribs and other injuries among others.