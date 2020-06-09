2 hours ago

It has emerged that Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei who has been arrested by National Security Operatives for threatening EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, and President Akufo-Addo had a substance believed to be marijuana (weed) on him during his arrest.

The preacher was arrested in the middle of a live interview with Accra-based Hot FM Tuesday morning in the compound of an old house within the capital, Accra.

The pastor at a Church Service on Facebook live via NDC TV on Sunday served a strong warning to the EC boss to stop the compilation of the new register.

He arrogantly displayed that if the voter’s register is allowed to be changed, the Electoral Commissioner will die, adding that Ghana will not allow a small family to dictate to the nation.

The NDC pastor stated categorically that, during the June 4 revolution, it was the blood of the military that flowed and that, what he is hearing in this time, it is the blood of the ‘Akyem mafia’ that will flow.

He said should the EC chairperson attempt the compilation of a new electoral roll she will die at 12 midday without indicating the day.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has stated that the underlying legal reasons for its decision not to include the existing voter’s Identification Card (ID) in its upcoming registration exercise is because the Supreme Court itself has held that the register is reasonably not credible and that by implication, the cards issued pursuant to it are also reasonably not credible.