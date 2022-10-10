3 hours ago

Residents of the Weija-Gbawe Municipality in the Greater Accra Region are still reeling from the destruction of their personal effects following the spillage of the Weija dam.

Many residents of Weija, Tetegu, Oblogo, Ashbread and adjoining areas were displaced by floods as a result of the spillage of the dam last week.

“The flood has spoilt everything. If I get a safer place, I will leave here but for now, I do not know what to do”, one of the affected residents said.

During a Citi News visit to the place a week after the floods, the residents, who were still counting their losses, appealed to the government for more support.

“We didn’t expect the flood to get to this extent. We didn’t salvage anything, and we had to run for our lives to return after three days”, another said.

One person died after he got trapped in his room following the spillage of the Weija Dam.

The deceased is believed to be 55 years old.

According to sources, his body was discovered by his relative on Thursday, October 6.

The spillage of the Weija Dam which began on Sunday left many residents of Tetegu, Weija, Ashbread and other communities homeless as the water took over their homes and businesses.

Properties including television sets, mattresses among other things running into thousands of cedis were also destroyed in the process.

Citi News gathers that the deceased was a truck pusher who had not been spotted two days after the spillage began.

Source: citifmonline.com