8 hours ago

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo says he is relishing the challenge of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, later today, describing the fixture as one he has always admired and now feels privileged to be part of.

Pep Guardiola’s side head to Merseyside for one of the Premier League’s defining fixtures, and for Semenyo, the occasion carries added significance as he prepares to experience the rivalry from inside the City dressing room.

“As an outsider before joining here, it was always entertaining watching City and Liverpool,” Semenyo told the club’s media team. “To be part of it, I’m so grateful, but it’s going to be a challenge".

“We’re prepared for it, and we’ll be fired up for it on the day. I’m looking forward to the game.”

The Ghana international has enjoyed an impressive campaign, a run of form that explains why he became one of the most sought-after attackers in the league. Across spells with Bournemouth and Manchester City this season, Semenyo has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances, underlining his growing influence at the top level.

Just a month into his time at the Etihad Stadium, the 25-year-old says he has settled quickly, crediting the atmosphere within the squad and the standards set by Guardiola.

“Everyone has been welcoming,” he said. “It’s a great environment to be around. We feel welcome, comfortable and we can just be ourselves. It’s being in a champion environment.

“Playing with the best players in the world and being coached by one of the best coaches in the world, it’s only going to take my game to the next level.”

Sunday’s meeting at Anfield promises to be another high-stakes chapter in one of English football’s fiercest rivalries, with Semenyo eager to make his mark on a stage he once watched from afar. Manchester city will look to close the gap at the top to reduce the deficit on Arsenal while Liverpool will like to take the 3 points to boost their top 4 finish hopes.

Kick-off is scheduled at 16:30 GMT at Anfield