The Moroccan ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Imane Quaadil is optimistic her countrymen will triumph over Croatia in the third-place play-off.

Africa's shining light Morocco will attempt to banish their disappointment of losing in the semi-finals 2-0 to France by claiming the bronze medal against Croatia on Saturday 17th December 2022 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

The two sides met in the group stages on 23rd November 2022 where it ended in a goalless draw as they were all in Group F where Morocco topped the group ahead of Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

According to ambassador Imane Quaadil, Morocco will do better in their second meeting with Croatia.

"We already played against Croatia in the first...we know them they (Morocco) know they are amazing and they are a real team the spirit of a team they play like a team not individuals," she told Happy FM in an interview.

"They didn't manage to get to the next step but it is not because they really play their heart out. We are already proud of them all the way.

I think they will do well when they next play them, we have faith in them,"

Morocco's campaign at the World Cup has been historic, they topped their group, defeated Portugal, Spain, Canada, Belgium, and drew against Croatia