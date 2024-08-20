3 hours ago

The management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has assured that the consumables needed by renal patients, currently stuck at the port, will be cleared soon.

Renal patients at the hospital have threatened to picket on Wednesday, August 21, in protest over the delay in clearing these essential supplies.

The shortage of these critical supplies has already forced the unit to close for three weeks, depriving patients of vital medical care.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Monday, August 19, Korle Bu’s Public Relations Officer, Mustapha Salifu, stated that the hospital is working expeditiously to resolve the issue and restore services.

“We have apologised on several occasions for this challenge and we continue to entreat them that they should exercise restraint and that we have gotten a commitment from the Ministry [of Health] that we will have this thing cleared.

“They have already endured for over two weeks now. They should let us work cooperatively as we usually do so that we can clear the container at the port and then resume normal operations.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the renal patients, Baffuor Kojo Ahenkorah, has pleaded with the hospital to honour its assurances and ensure the timely clearance of the essential supplies.

“We will take it in good faith but we just hope that they will clear the containers as they have said so we will try and keep our fingers crossed and hope that something really comes out.

“But at least by Wednesday, they should let us know exactly what is going on.”