1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has again assured that the result of the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary polls will be a true reflection of the sovereign will of the people.

According to the Commission, adequate measures have been taken to towards ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral process.

Speaking at the signing of the 2020 Peace Pact between leaders of the country’s leading political parties, EC Chief, Jean Mensa says Monday’s polls will be free, fair and transparent.

“In our bid to reduce tension around the election, we plan to declare the results within 24 hours. While this may seem over-ambitious to say, others have expressed concern about the accuracy of results declared 24 hours after the election.”

“I assure you that the results will be a true reflection of the will of the people as documented on the results’ collation sheet; namely the pink sheet. The only aspect of our processes that has changed is that we have built efficiency in them. We are confident that with the total commitment of all our officials, we will witness the timely delivery of accurate results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections”, she said.

On his part, the Commission’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebuor Quarcoe said the Commission was wrapping up preparations.

“Most of the districts are fastening the ballot papers for the various polling station. Transportation arrangements are being made. We have sent money for the officials to be given lunch so that the money will be given to them to prepare well for the day.”

“We will have our last IPAC meeting, so we brief them of the plans So far so good, where ever we are sending our materials to, they are being escorted by the police. They are also to protect the people”, he added.

Over 17 million will on Monday, December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a president and 275 Members of Parliament.

Twelve presidential candidates are going into the polls.