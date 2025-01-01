2 years ago

Legon Cities FC coach, Maxwell Konadu, expressed his disappointment with his team's performance in their 3-1 defeat against King Faisal. Despite the loss, he remains optimistic that they will avoid relegation.

During the match, Legon Cities conceded goals from Abdul Latif, who scored twice, and Baba Yahaya, while their consolation goal was scored by Ebenezer Armegah. However, their efforts fell short of a comeback.

In an interview with StarTimes, Coach Maxwell Konadu emphasized that they are fully committed to winning their final fixture against Samartex. He stated that they will train and prepare meticulously, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory. He firmly believes that Legon Cities will secure a win and, ultimately, avoid relegation.

"We will do everything in our power to beat Samartex. We will train very well and prepare very very well. It's the last game of the season and we will throw everything at them to win the game whether we like it or not. We will not be relegated."

Konadu's determination and confidence in his team's abilities highlight their strong desire to stay in the topflight of Ghanaian football. They will give their all in the last game of the season, leaving nothing to chance in their fight against relegation.