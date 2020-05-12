1 hour ago

Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has advised Richard Brown a.k.a Osebo, to stop protesting the ‘Nana Aba baby daddy’ tag as is referred to him by a section of the media.

Asamoah Baidoo said this on the Peace FM Entertainment Review program monitored by GhanaWeb.

According to him, it is normal practice in the media for the more famous person to be referred when talking about someone they associate with who is less known, for easy identification by the reader of the story.

Citing Oprah Winfrey’s longtime boyfriend Stedman Graham, he said, even though the couple have been together for decades and is wildly known, Stedman is still referred to as Oprah’s boyfriend in all news reports because the name Oprah carries more weight in the media circles.

He also cited Dr Kwame Despite’s children and when they were getting married, the media referred to him in describing the person getting married, because of who he is.

Arnold’s comment comes on the back of Mr. Brown's complaints in an interview, where he expressed his frustration at the baby daddy tag and warned the media to stop referring to him as such because, according to him, he has a name, and when he was Don Papa Richie, Nana Aba was nobody.

“In everything then tag her to me, Nana Aba Anamoah's baby father, don't I have a name? …of course it worries me, the time I was Don Papa Richie, Nana Aba Anamoah is nobody,” Osebor is quoted as saying in a video

But in a sharp reaction, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo said he should stop complaining because it is a normal thing in news reporting.

“There’s a quote here that makes me laugh, he says when he was Don Papa Richie, Nana Aba was nobody, ah boss, that was then o, now Nana Aba is one of the most influential, most popular media personalities, so yes, old glory but we don’t know Don Papa Richie, all we know is Nana Aba Anamoah,” he said.

Arnold stated that he put the blame also on his colleague media personnel, who should have educated him that the name tag was not something abnormal, and that it is used to describe people for easy identification, but was also quick to blame Osebo for always finding ways to bring Nana Aba’s name in his interviews.

“Let’s blame him a bit, because over the period how has his interviews been? Almost every time there is Nana Aba Anamoah’s name in the interview, so if I watch the video and I am going to do a report, you are the one mentioning her name so I have to bring her in,” he added.