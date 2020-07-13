2 hours ago

A pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) group Powerful Youth of NDC has taken Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi to the cleaners describing him as a "useless Chairman” for describing Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as a witch and a disappointment.

President of the group, Mr. Seth Okyere speaking in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM angrily slammed the NPP chair and asked to withdraw his unguarded statement or the group will march him boot for boot.

He said Chairman Wontumi’s comments draw us back to conclude that the party is attacking women.

He wondered why the party has failed to reprimand their party chair despite his ”despicable and unwarranted” attacks on the running mate of the NDC.

Chairman Wontumi during a discussion on his FM station, Wontumi Radio described Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as a witch and a disappointment in herself and that of her family and the natio0n at large.

He added that considering her physical appearance, she doesn’t qualify as a running mate.

These comments, however, have been condemned by Mr. Okyere who described Mr. Wontumi as ”useless”.

When asked to withdraw his useless comments, he declined saying: "Chairman Wontumi had what was coming to him and that, he is a ”nobody who has been allowed to make comments against people without being called to order”.

He said, "even if you assemble all the family members of Wontumi and compare them to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, they are nowhere near her calibre, her experience, qualities and educational background”.

”I expect women to be angry and condemn Wontumi because what he is doing is not good. Chairman Wontumi thinks he is an untouchable being. By the grace of God, former president John Dramani has selected a woman who has compassion, who is competent and efficient to partner him as a running mate and yet, we have Chairman Wontumi attacking her."

"I feel sad for being asked to retract. I cannot do that. Chairman Wontumi must be called to order. His party should call him to order. He should apologise or he will face our wrath. We want him to respect women, he should know that he came from a woman and should respect women. He should come out and apologise, if not we will march him boot for boot and let him know that he is a nobody.”

"We will not allow him to disrespect women. Since he made the comments, there is no leader in NPP, not even the president has condemned him to show Ghanaians that they are against him. Ghanaian women should show the NPP the red card come December 7, 2020,” he concluded.