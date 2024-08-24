3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to reopen investigations into unresolved electoral cases if elected in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC Manifesto in Winneba, Central Region, on Saturday, August 24, Mahama criticized the NPP government for its failure to address these cases and provide compensation to those affected.

“We will reopen investigations into major unresolved cases, including the 2020 election killings, Ayawaso West Wuogon election violence, and the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale and Silas Wulochamey.”

“All these cases occurred under this (NPP) administration which they have refused to investigate and even when they refuse to implement the reports, they don’t pay any compensation to those who are affected, we will look at all that, and we will deal with it.”