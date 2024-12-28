51 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is optimistic it will reclaim all disputed parliamentary seats its parliamentary candidates were earlier declared winners.

This follows a Supreme Court order on Friday which quashed the High Court’s earlier order for the Electoral Commission(EC) to re-collate results from six constituencies.

The Apex court upheld the re-collation in Nsawam Adoagyiri and Ahafo Ano North constituencies while Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, Techiman South and Ablekuma North were quashed.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling, the NDC’s Deputy Director of Elections and IT Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer said the party remains resolute in pursuing the outstanding seats.

Addressing the media, Dr Tanko-Computer said the ruling was a victory for democracy.

“We have taken four today. And then we are going to take the other three too, because we’ll follow them till casket. We are not going to leave it.