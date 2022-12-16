2 hours ago

The VIP JEOUN Transport Service has assured the travelling public to expect a fall in fares in the coming days as the Christmas festivities draw near.

The Transport Operator said as an ethical and human-centered company that reason and feel the pain of the travelling public, it has tabled a memo proposing fares reduction before its Board of Directors.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Public Relations Officer of the company, Adakabre Frimpong Manso said, “as a psychological and ethical company, we are making and taking the necessary measures to ensure Ghanaians are able to travel this Christmas season and do so affordably.”

Commuters began calling for a reduction in transport fares as the price of petrol and diesel began to record significant drops but the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) made a U-turn from using fuel prices as the reason for increasing its fares and began to blame the price of spare parts which the spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai flatly refuted.

Mr. Frimpong Manso said despite all the excuses given by the other driver unions, particularly the GPRTU, it will go ahead to cushion the public by reducing their “prices in the coming days which we have submitted a memo before the Board of Directors awaiting approval.”

“There is a motion on the table before our Board of Directors for the reduction of prices for the travelling public.”

He also said the company is working to ensure the safety of travellers is protected during the Christmas season to avert the annual hikes in road crashes.

“Basically, what we are doing is taking a cue from the National Road Safety Authority and warning our drivers to be careful on the road and we have decided to get passenger liaisons to communicate between the driver and passengers and to monitor the driving habits of drivers to report any driver culpable of misbehaving during trips.”

Source: citifmonline