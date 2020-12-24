3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will study and respond to the Minority’s petition on the recently held 2020 general election.

This assurance follows the presentation of the petition by the Minority to the EC on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, after a failed attempt a few days ago.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu in a letter accompanying the petition had earlier expressed regret that the Minority caucus was not given access to the EC’s premises and that no official was on hand to receive in hand the petition.

The EC in a statement, however, explained that its inability to meet the Minority “stemmed from the late receipt” of their letter.

“We assure you that our doors remain open should you wish to present the petition in person to the Commission.”

It expressed its commitment to resolving issues arising from the just-ended election.

Below is the statement from the EC