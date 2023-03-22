2 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel George Nartey says the NDC will retire MP for the Okaikoi Central Constituency, Patrick Boamah in the 2024 election.

He was speaking at the campaign launch of Entertainment and Media Entreprenuer and NDC Okaikoi Central Parliamentary Candidate hopeful, Abdulai Abu Sadiq (Baba Sadiq).

According to Sam George, he has had to get off the fence in this year’s Okaikoi Central parliamentary race because it was time to retire current MP Patrick Boamah.

“I have lived in this constituency for seven years and last year I gave my blessings to both parliamentary aspirants. But this year, because I have absolute confidence that Baba Sadiq is the man to take this constituency to the next level, I am taking sides” he said.

Sam George also bemoaned the constant “Skirt and Blouse” outcome of results in the constituency, attributing it to disunity in the Party.

“In Okaikoi Central, NDC always wins the Presidential polls but keeps loosing when it comes to the Parliamentary. This is because there is disunity and backbiting in the party,” he added.

“Today, must mark the beginning of the retirement of Patrick Boamah!!!”, he declared.

The launch was graced by party stalwarts including former deputy information minister, James Agyenim-Boateng, 2020 NDC Spokesperson on the Creative Industry, Rex Omar, Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Constituency, Members of the Council of Elders, 2016 and 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, former G/A Deputy youth organizer of the NDC Council of Zongo Chiefs.

Source: Ghanaweb