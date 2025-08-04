32 minutes ago

Ghanaian music legend and entrepreneur Reggie Rockstone has shared an emotional response following a devastating fire that engulfed his popular eatery, Rockz Waakye, and parts of the Accra Tourist Information Centre in the early hours of Monday, July 4, 2025.

In a heartfelt video posted on his official Facebook page, a visibly shaken Reggie stood beside his wife, Zillah Limann, who appeared equally distraught.

The video, timestamped at 5:23 a.m., captured the smoldering aftermath of the blaze, which had gutted the roof of the premises.

“Yes, there has been a fire—a pretty devastating one,” Reggie confirmed. “The good news is that no human being was harmed. Life is what matters. Material stuff, we don’t take with us when we check out, so we give praise to Jah for this.”

“I know you’re going to catch a lot of flack because you’re so close to us in terms of proximity,” he acknowledged. “But we understand you were stretched thin, putting out fires in other locations before reaching us. In the end, you did your job, and for that, we thank you.”

Despite the physical and emotional toll, the "Godfather of Hiplife" was quick to express his gratitude to the Ghana National Fire Service, who eventually managed to contain the fire.Reggie also condemned the misinformation and prank calls that circulated during the emergency, calling such behavior “terrible” and “evil.” He urged the public to ignore rumors and allow the facts to speak for themselves.

His wife, Zillah, who co-manages the eatery, offered a few hopeful words despite the devastation:

“There will be no waakye, unfortunately, today. But I’m sure we’ll be back soon. We don’t know when yet.”

Officials from the Ghana Tourism Authority, including CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto, have since visited the scene to assess the extent of the damage.

Though the timeline for Rockz Waakye’s return remains uncertain, Reggie Rockstone’s message was clear and defiant:

“We are still here. We are going to carry on.”

As fans and patrons rally behind the Rockstones, this moment serves as a powerful reminder that in the face of loss, resilience and community can spark the beginning of a new chapter.