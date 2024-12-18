1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission has assured that alternative methods are available to verify the results of the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary election, despite the destruction of ballot papers in a fire.

The fire, which occurred at the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, destroyed electoral materials, including ballot papers and pink sheets.

In an interview with Citi News at an event hosted by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director for Training at the Electoral Commission, stated that despite the destruction of the electoral materials, alternative verification methods are in place to address the disputed results of the Ablekuma North Constituency election.

“The ballot boxes have been burnt, but we have results in other forms. So once we can gather the results from other forms and once they are complete, we can collate it. My point is that we should not set the precedent so that somebody can truncate the process.

“Because if it becomes like the survival of the fittest, the one who can bully his way or her way becomes the winner. I do not think we should get there.

“If that is the decision of the voter, it should be upheld. So we should do anything that will uphold the decision of the voter, not technicalities,” he stated.