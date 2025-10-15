4 hours ago

Award-winning singer Wendy Shay has officially announced that her much-anticipated third studio album, Ready, will be released on October 24.

On Friday night, October 10, the singer unveiled the album’s cover art on her social media platforms, describing the project as a “new layer” in her artistic journey.

“I present to you transformation, Strength, Value and Prosperity,” she wrote.

Though she has yet to reveal the full tracklist and featured artists, Wendy Shay’s recent singles including Psycho, Sapiosexual, Apology, Too Late 2.0, and the newly released Crazy Love have set the tone for a powerful album that could cement her status as a frontrunner for next year’s “Artist of the Year.”

The album announcement follows news that her annual end-of-year concert has been rescheduled to November 22 to make way for the final funeral rites of Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba.

“NOTICE! In honour of the late, great Daddy Lumba, we’ve moved The Shay Concert to 22nd November 2025 to make way for his funeral as we pay our final respects to the Legend. Thank you all for your love, understanding, and support. #SHAYGANG,” the post read.

As fans gear up to celebrate the life of Daddy Lumba, Wendy Shay hopes Ready will offer some comfort and inspiration during the period of national reflection.