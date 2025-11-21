15 minutes ago

Music star Wendy Shay visited the Kasoa market this week, where she made donations to traders as part of her community engagement activities ahead of Shay Concert 2025.

The unannounced visit attracted a large crowd and generated excitement among traders and shoppers.

Wendy Shay supported 50 traders with a total of GH¢25,000 and also distributed mobile phones during the outreach. Videos of the interaction have since circulated widely on social media, with many beneficiaries expressing gratitude.

Prior to her market visit, the singer paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Weija at his palace, where she observed traditional protocols.

She later interacted with traders, posed for photos with fans, and distributed branded items as part of the concert activation.

The engagement forms part of the buildup to Shay Concert 2025, scheduled for Saturday, November 22 at 7 p.m. at the West Hills Mall in Weija. The event will feature several top performers, including Shatta Wale, Medikal, KiDi, Kelvyn Boy, Olivetheboy and Amerado.

Wendy Shay’s team used the Kasoa activation to encourage residents to attend the upcoming show.